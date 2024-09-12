Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 209,706 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 138,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

