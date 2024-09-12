Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 16,944 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 169,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

