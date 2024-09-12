Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 102,391 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grab were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,176,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 279,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.