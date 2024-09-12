Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

COMT opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $899.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

