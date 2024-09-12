Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $562,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $139,599,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 795,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,726,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

