Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

