Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,250 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.