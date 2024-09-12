VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

