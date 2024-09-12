Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

