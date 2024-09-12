Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.52

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 201253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

