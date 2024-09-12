USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,139. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799,565 shares of company stock valued at $64,374,037.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

