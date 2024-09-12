Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. 2,623,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,514% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

