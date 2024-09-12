Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Down 3.4%

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 1,332,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.
Uranium Participation Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
