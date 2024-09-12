Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of UMGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
