Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of UMGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

