Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 14,254,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,965,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

