Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $26.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:U opened at $17.22 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

