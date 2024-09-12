United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Louise Beardmore Purchases 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £181.73 ($237.65).
Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.30), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($55,817.30).
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,059.50 ($13.86). 1,142,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,576.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 904.40 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.90).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
