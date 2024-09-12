United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Louise Beardmore Purchases 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £181.73 ($237.65).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.30), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($55,817.30).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,059.50 ($13.86). 1,142,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,576.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 904.40 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.08) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,260 ($16.48).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UU

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.