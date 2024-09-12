United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 1.2% Higher

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.30. 6,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.83% of United States Commodity Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

