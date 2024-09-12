United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $706.36 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $707.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

