Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 21,098,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 9,558,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

