Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

