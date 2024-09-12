Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 156,259 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

