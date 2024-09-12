U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of USB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 2,963,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,773. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

