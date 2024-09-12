U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Up 279.4% in August

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U-BX Technology Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ UBXG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 801,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. U-BX Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

