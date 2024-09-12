Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 407,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,010,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,483 shares of company stock valued at $781,448 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

