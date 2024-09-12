TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Upgraded to Hold by DOWLING & PARTN

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWFG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

TWFG Price Performance

Shares of TWFG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,145. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

