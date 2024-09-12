TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
SMIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.60 ($1.11). 412,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,305. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,061.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.33. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
