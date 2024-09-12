Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases £36,661.08 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 159,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £36,661.08 ($47,941.78).
Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Roald Goethe purchased 300,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,923.89).
Shares of TLW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 23.10 ($0.30). 3,840,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.26 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.12 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.32 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
