Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $36.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.