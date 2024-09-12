Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,328,000 after buying an additional 688,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WEC opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.