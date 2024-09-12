Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,020,000 after acquiring an additional 173,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,182,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $277.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $279.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

