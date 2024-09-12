Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.39 and a 200 day moving average of $527.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.