Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

