Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $276.27 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

