Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $209.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $210.12.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

