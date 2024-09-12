Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 132.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

