Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after buying an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,429,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.97 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

