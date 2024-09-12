Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 53,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
