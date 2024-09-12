Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 53,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

