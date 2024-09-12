Trican Well Service Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6295302 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

