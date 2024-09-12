Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $243,360.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.