TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

