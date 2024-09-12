Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.00

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 100462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).
Transense Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Transense Technologies
In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal bought 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,152.18). In other news, insider Ryan Maughan acquired 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.96 ($6,501.84). Also, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,152.18). 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.
