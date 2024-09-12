Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 324,200.0% in August

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 324,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,133. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.