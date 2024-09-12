Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 324,200.0% in August

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 324,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,133. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trans Global Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.