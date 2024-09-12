Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,169 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,900 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

