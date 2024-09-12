TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.50

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 350.06 ($4.58), with a volume of 579063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.56 ($4.51).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.70. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

