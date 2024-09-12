TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.00

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 74175664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.88 ($3.14).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
