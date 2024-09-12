Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
