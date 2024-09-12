Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

