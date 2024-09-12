Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Lifted by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9,622.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 902,546 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 3.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

TSEM opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

