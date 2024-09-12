Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Up 27,916.7% in August

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, an increase of 27,916.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Top KingWin Price Performance

Shares of Top KingWin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 287,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,990. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

