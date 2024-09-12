Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Up 27,916.7% in August

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, an increase of 27,916.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Price Performance
Shares of Top KingWin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 287,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,990. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Top KingWin
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.