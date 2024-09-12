Toncoin Price Tops $5.42 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.49 billion and $283.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00009369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,684,090 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,654,887.189629 with 2,532,815,298.0772367 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.22226493 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $304,892,625.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

